Deontay Wilder: “Oleksandr Usyk Fight Will Still Happen”

“I think it is a fight that will happen,” Wilder said. “He’s already strongly mentioned that I’m the last piece of the puzzle. And I think I agree as well.”

Wilder was careful to strip away any suggestion that Usyk needs him for validation.

“It ain’t the point that he have to have me, to put on his legacy, to have outstanding accomplishments in the business, because he already has that without me.”

Instead, Wilder placed the idea inside a shared time frame, not a title path.

“I understand what he’s saying of our era, being able to fight everybody in our era and compete against them, because I want to do the same thing.”

That thought stayed with him. Wilder returned to it as something personal rather than contractual.

“That’s a beautiful thing to be able to offer all the best that was in the era to come and then leave,” he said.

He explained why that thinking does not land with most observers.

“Only a fighter will understand that as being a warrior,” Wilder said. “It’ll be a lot of talk, ‘Why you doing that? You got money. You got the success. Why?’ I mean, but you’re not a warrior.”

Wilder made clear he does not see this as pressure on Usyk, nor as a demand.

“I totally understand where he’s coming from with that, and I hold him to his word.”

There was no timetable attached. No insistence. Just belief that the fight belongs to the same chapter.

“I hope people remember me as someone that showed a warrior mentality, a warrior’s heart, a king’s mind, someone that fought them all, that didn’t say no to nothing, even when things didn’t go in my favor,” said Wilder.

“I’ve always had to kick the door in for the majority of things in my life. With that being said, I want them to look at me as a man, a guy that provided service to his greatness, and he was the man.”

From a boxing standpoint, the gap between idea and reality remains wide. Usyk controls pace, angles, and sustained movement. Those traits punish heavyweights who depend on timing and power. For Wilder, the immediate task is Chisora. If that fight goes wrong, the Usyk talk stops on its own. If it goes right, the idea survives as Wilder intends it to be. A meeting of two fighters trying to close their era properly.