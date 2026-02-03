While the bout has been linked to a March date, an official announcement from Zuffa Boxing has not yet been made, and the fight has not been formally confirmed by either camp.

Opetaia became Zuffa’s most significant signing earlier this year after agreeing to a co promotional deal that was aimed at increasing his activity and visibility in the American market. Before Glanton emerged as the leading option, there had been speculation that Opetaia could pursue a unification bout against WBC titleholder Noel Mikaelian, though those talks did not advance.

Glanton, 33, enters the discussion following mixed results in 2025. He lost a twelve round decision to Chris Billam-Smith in April but later rebounded with a sixth round stoppage of Marcus Browne in October. The win over Browne represented one of the more notable victories of Glanton’s career and helped restore his standing after the title defeat earlier in the year.

Opetaia, 30, defended his IBF title three times in 2025. Those defenses ended inside the distance against David Nyika, Claudio Squeo, and Cinkara. He has remained unbeaten since turning professional and has continued to campaign exclusively in the cruiserweight division.

“I’m with Zuffa Boxing now,” Opetaia said in January following the announcement of the agreement. “I’m pumped for the future. Exciting times. Let’s get these big fights over the line.”

Further details regarding the bout, including its official status and placement on the card, are expected once terms are finalised and the promotion makes a formal announcement.