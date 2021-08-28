Broner vs Benn: If It Happens, Does Benn Become The First Man To KO “The Problem?”

Adrien Broner, as we all know, is a durable dude. For all his faults and his defeats, “The Problem ” has never been knocked out – in fact, nobody (with the possible exception of Marcos Maidana) has come clos to putting Broner’s lights out.

If promoter Eddie Hearn can work his magic and lure Broner over to these shores to fight red-hot welterweight Conor Benn at the end of the year, might this change? The sky does seem to be the limit for the son of the great, the utterly thrilling “Dark Destroyer.” Playing match-maker, I’d love to see Broner, the ultimate bad boy, agree to get it on with Benn here in the UK this winter.

32-year-old Broner has said goodbye to his days as a 140-pound fighter, the effort at making the weight too much for him. And in terms of big and lucrative fights, Broner doesn’t seem to have too much on his table right about now. Maybe Hearn can indeed offer Broner big money and lure him over to fight Benn. It would be a big fight, an interesting fight and, with the collective hyping abilities of both the former four-weight champ and the contender who feels he is just about ready for anybody, a colourful and trash-talk laden fight. Imagine, if you will, the build-up for this one

Benn seems to be the real deal, at least he looks the part. Broner, 34-4-1(24) remains a big name, he knows plenty of tricks, he can still fight, and of course he has never been stopped. Benn wants to go up another level, and Broner might not have anywhere else to go to collect a nice payday. I don’t know about you, but I think Broner-Benn makes a whole lot of sense. And it would be one good fight, whoever won it.

So who does win if it happens? Your opinion may well come down to the answer to two questions: How much has Broner got left? Is Benn as good as he has looked (also, can Benn get past Adrian Granados first)? Benn has shown boxing ability (see his November 2020 decision win over Sebastian Formella), and he has shown heart (see his up from the floor win over Cedrick Peynaud) and like his father before him, he leaves no stone unturned in the gym.

Again, can Hearn entice Broner into taking this fight here in 2021?