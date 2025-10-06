Earlier today in Saint Petersburg, Russia, unbeaten heavyweight contender, former two-time Olympic super-heavyweight champ Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan advanced to 16-0(14) as a pro, this as he was made to work pretty hard in order to defeat Vitaly Kudokhov over the course of eight less than impressive or exciting rounds.

Jalolov Goes the Distance Again

After the fight, which saw loser Kudokhov fall to 7-4(3), tall southpaw Jalolov exited the ring with apparent displeasure over his own performance, as he left the ring without speaking with any media. It was a decent, or so-so, win for 31-year-old Jalolov, but he was hit too much, especially to the body, as his 36-year-old foe went to work on the inside. And these days, when KO’s are king in the eyes of so many people, especially when it comes to the big men of the sport delivering them, a hard-fought decision win, over a journeyman, to put it kindly, is just not good enough.

Jalolov, based in the US and from whom big things are expected, towered over his opponent tonight, yet he was unable to put a dent in him.

Activity Becoming a Real Concern

Perhaps tellingly, Jalolov has now won his last two fights via decision, and he has not been overly active, with “The Big Uzbek” having fought twice in 2023 and not at all in 2024. The 6’7” giant is yet to convince a good many fans that his pro career will equal his monstrously successful amateur career.

It will be interesting to see who Jalolov is matched with next, and when. Time is on Jalolov’s side at age 31, and perhaps he will develop into the big heavyweight star some people think he will go on to become.