Gervonta Davis vacates WBA Super featherweight title

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has vacated his WBA ‘Super World’ featherweight title, and he could soon be relinquishing one of his two ‘regular’ belts at 135 or 140.

Tank’s vacated WBA ‘Super World’ 140-lb title will now be fought over by WBA ‘regular’ super featherweight champion Roger Gutierrez and interim champ Chris Colbert.

The result of that fight will leave only one WBA champion for the 135-lb title instead of three, which is the way it’s been with the following belts:

WBA Super World

WBA World AKA ‘regular’

WBA Interim

WBA president Gilberto Ramirez told ESPN that Tank Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) vacated his Super featherweight title, and he’s been allowed to temporarily retain his two secondary belts with the WBA at 135 and 140 until after his next fight. He then must give up one of them.

Stephen Espinoza of Showtime says Tank is expected to the ring in December against a still to be determined opponent. Espinoza says Tank, 26, won’t be fighting former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

That was a match that Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said was a possibility, but apparently, he’s had a chance of mind.

There’s a lot of speculation about which of the two WBA regular titles Tank Davis will choose to keep. If the former three-division world champion Gervonta retains his WBA ‘regular’ 140-lb title, he could soon be required to challenge the ‘Super World’ champion Josh Taylor when the WBA moves to consolidate the belts in the light welterweight division.

If Taylor stays at 140 long enough for the WBA to order him to face Tank Davis, Mayweather Promotions would have a big decision to make. Tank had a lot of trouble in his last fight against the WBA ‘regular’ 140-lb champion Mario Barrios last June before scoring an 11th round knockout. Barrios is nowhere near the talent level of Taylor in this writer’s view.

If Tank can’t dominate a fighter like Barrios, he’ll be over his head against Taylor. Also, staying at 140 would mean that Tank would need to mix with talented fighters like Regis Prograis, Subriel Matias, and Gary Antuanne Russell. Those are guys that could potentially beat Tank, or at the very least, take the best out of him to shorten his career.

Assuming Tank keeps his WBA secondary 135-lb title and vacates his 140-lb strap, he would need to fight these types of fighters at lightweight:

Vasily Lomachenko

Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia

Teofimo Lopez

Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero.

It’ll look odd if Tank stays at 135 and yet never fights any of those guys. It already looks peculiar that Tank hasn’t fought these guys after moving up to 135 in 2019. The only fight that Tank has had at lightweight is against a hand-picked 40-year-old Yuriorkis Gamboa.