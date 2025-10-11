Heavyweights Dave Allen (24-7-2, 19 KOs) and Arslanbek Makhmudov (20-2, 19 KOs) meet tonight in a scheduled 12-round contest on DAZN at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England. DAZN will broadcast the event at 2 pm ET for the main portion of the card.

There are no titles at stake in the fight, but there could be big-money clashes that could happen for whoever emerges victorious tonight.

Complete card

Dave Allen vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

Josh Padley vs. Reece Bellotti

Junaid Bostan vs. Bilal Fawaz

Hamza Uddin vs. Paul Roberts

Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. James Chereji

Conner Tudsbury vs. Khalid Graidia

Joe Howarth vs. Kane Baker

Joe Hayden vs. Angelo Dragone

The huge 6’5 1/2″ Makhmudov has to be seen as the logical favorite to win by early knockout, as he’s got the far better amateur pedigree and has done more in the pro ranks compared to Allen.

Time Schedule and how to watch

DAZN will broadcast tonight’s Allen vs. Makhmudov event at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The main event ring walks are at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. PT. The venue is at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

On paper, it’s a fringe-contender, Arslanbek, battling a career-long domestic-level fighter, Allen. What could change things is the age that is starting to show with the 36-year-old Makhmudov.

The question is, has he lost enough to his game for a fighter of Allen’s level to beat him? We’ll find out tonight.

Since 2023, he’s shown signs of slippage, losing twice and looking vulnerable. He was stopped by Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello, two excellent heavyweight contenders. These are fighters who would likely do the same thing to Dave Allen. The fact that Makhmudov lost to them is not a clear sign of age, as he would have had problems with their ability even at the start of his career.

Dave Allen is coming off a career-best fifth-round knockout win over British-level heavyweight Johnny Fisher on May 17, 2025. It was a good win, but he wasn’t facing a world-level contender. Fisher was a green prospect that was being developed.