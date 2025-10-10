Carl Froch Teases ‘The Last Dance’ — Is A Comeback Really On The Cards?

Is former super-middleweight king and Hall of Famer Carl Froch destined to become the latest former champion to make a return to the ring at or close to the age of 50? Froch – who has been called out quite a few times since retiring back in 2015, by Jake Paul, for one example – took to social media yesterday, and “The Cobra” uploaded a photo of himself alongside long-time trainer Rob McCracken, with the words “The Last Dance” attached.

It’s easy to see why, in light of ex-MMA fighter Darren Till’s repeated call-outs of Froch, plenty of fans feel a Froch comeback is imminent. But is it really? Froch, who turned 48 in July, has kept himself in good physical shape since retiring after his KO win over George Groves in their huge rematch (“in front of 80,000 people at Wembley,” as Froch often repeats, jokingly these days, this after he took some criticism for coming out with the stat over and over), and the desire to “have one more” could still be there.

Froch Back In The Gym With McCracken — Or Just Testing The Waters?

However, Froch, who had a superb career and went out at 33-2(24), with him scoring excellent wins over the likes of Mikkel Kessler, Jean Pascal, Lucian Bute, Jermain Taylor, Arthur Abraham, Glen Johnson, Groves and others, is a realist. As such, he has openly stated on his YouTube channel Froch on Fighting that he “doesn’t need it,” and that he doesn’t really want to fight again.

Nevertheless, Froch did say that he got in touch with McCracken, along with Eddie Hearn and Kalle Sauerland, and that he will get himself in the gym to “have a little look.” In other words, Froch, who is no fool, will see how he feels after working out, perhaps sparring and hitting the bags, and then make a decision on whether or not he will come back and “iron out” Till; a man who has, at best, around a quarter of the skill and talent the prime Froch had.

Nothing Left To Prove For ‘The Cobra’

We cannot rule out a Froch comeback, but until the man himself announces it as 100 percent official we can take that cryptic message with one big pinch of salt.

Bottom line: Carl Froch, one of Britain’s modern greats, has absolutely nothing to prove, to anyone. Least of all Darren Till.