Tim Tszyu Named WBO Number One Contender At 154

It’s official: unbeaten 154-pound contender/possible future superstar Tim Tszyu is the WBO mandatory challenger. This means Tszyu, 19-0(could) get it on with reigning WBO 154 pound champ Brian Castano. However, whether or not Tszyu gets the next shot at Castano will be dependent on whether or not Castano and Jermell Charlo have a rematch of their great yet also controversial draw of a couple of months ago. Tszyu is eager to fight for the title so of course, he is hoping Castano defends against him next. However, Castano did recently tell ESPN that Tszyu “needs more fights, and he needs more experience.”

But Tszyu (son of course of the legendary Kostya Tszyu), says he “knows” he has the style to beat Castano. There is no doubt about it, Tszyu has looked sensational in some of his recent fights, yet he will be taking a step up in class if he does challenge the seriously tough Castano. So could this fight be next? Does Charlo want a rematch? Will he be permitted to box one, with all the belts on the line? Charlo says he will knock Castano, 17-0-2(12) out in a return fight, but some fans are not so sure. Is Charlo having weight problems and could a move up to middleweight be a real possibility?

If Castano does either agree or is ordered to fight Tszyu, the fight could take place in Australia and it would give the Argentine warrior a big, well deserved payday. And it could turn out to be a great action fight. Who wins? It’s tough to go against the talented Tszyu, while it’s also tough to bet against the tough, tough Castano.

“After weeks and weeks of hard work back and forth with the WBO, we received written confirmation that Tim is now mandated for a world title fight,” Tszyu’s manager Glen Jennings wrote on FaceBook earlier today, obviously thrilled. “Congratulations to Tim, he has fought and beat all in front of him and thoroughly deserves this world title shot.”

Tszyu does have that look of a special fighter. Not only is he hugely talented, Tszyu has shown a very real willingness to fight the best, to not pick and choose. Tszyu looks like a future world champion, in fact he has done for some time. Could it be that in time Tsyzu becomes the unified champ at 154 pounds?