Artur Beterbiev’s November Fight Cancelled — Future Now Unclear For The Aging Powerhouse

Former light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev faces the possibility of being yet another star fighter who boxes just once this year. The 40 year old, inactive since his February rematch defeat to Dmitry Bivol – with Beterbiev growing angry and frustrated over the way he is being made to wait for the third, deciding fight with Bivol – was to have boxed a tune-up affair in November, this against Deon Nicholson in Riyadh, on the stacked card that will feature David Benavidez-Anthony Yarde and Brian Norman-Devin Haney.

Now, according to Nicholson, the November 22 fight has been cancelled.

“Just got word that my fight with Artur Beterbiev was cancelled,” the 22-1(18) Nicholson wrote on Facebook a few hours ago. “Be the will of God, I’ll have info on another fight soon.”

Another Year Of Inactivity For Beterbiev?

So, there is no reason that has yet been made public as to why the fight has been pulled. Who knows if, with six weeks to go until November 22, another foe can be found to come in and fight Beterbiev? If not, the warrior who will turn 41 in January will pick up yet more rust, and no doubt additional frustration.

We fans want to see the rubber-match between Beterbiev, 22-1(20) and Bivol, 24-1(12), as fights one and two were not only superb to watch, but were also as close as can be. Who wins the rivalry, and when will we get to see the third fight? Bivol is currently recovering from the back surgery he had in August, and he has made it clear he will not be fighting again this year. Now, Beterbiev may not be fighting again until 2026 rolls around, either.

Could Benavidez Step In Before Bivol III?

Speaking of the Nov. 22 card, reigning WBC light heavyweight champ Benavidez, 30-0(24) has said that after he takes care of business against Yarde, 27-3(24) (who is very much a live underdog), he will “chase” both Bivol and Beterbiev. Could it be that we get to see Beterbiev fight Benavidez before he gets his sought-after deciding rumble with Bivol?