Zhilei Zhang Calls Out Derek Chisora, Says He Wants To “Bang Him!”

Derek Chisora Eyes “50th and Out” Fight — Zhilei Zhang Throws His Name In With A Comedic Call-Out

As fans may know, British heavyweight warhorse Derek Chisora will take that he says will be a “50th and out” fight in December, this the career goodbye from the 41 year old fan-favourite. No opponent has yet been officially confirmed or announced, but one man who would absolutely make a great dance partner has thrown his name in: Zhilei Zhang.

The towering Chinese southpaw has not fought since being chopped down by Agit Kabayel in February, but he has taken to social media to call Chisora out. And either intentionally or unintentionally, “Big Bang” has called Chisora out in comedic fashion.

“I’m thinking of someone. I want to fight you [Chisora]. I want to bang you. Maybe, you want to bang me too,” Zhang says in the short video clip he has uploaded on Instagram.

Chisora, who has given us plenty of laughs along with thrills during his long ring career, replied to the amusing call-out with a few laughing emojis.

If It Happens, Expect Chaos

So, could this fight happen, and if so, who wins? It would be a risky move for Chisora, 36-13(23), to tackle Zhang in his final fight, Zhang being a huge puncher who can hurt an opponent with a seemingly innocuous punch. That said, Chisora loves taking risks, and he has said he wants a big fight against a big name for his swansong.

Zhang and Chisora have been circling one another for a couple of years or so, with the two expressing interest in sharing a ring. Now, maybe, with both men needing a win – Chisora so as to exit the sport on a high, Zhang so as to be able to carry on with a career that is meaningful – this one can finally happen.

If Chisora did rumble with Zhang, who is a year older than he is and is currently 27-3-1(22), we all know it would be a lively fight. Maybe a quite brutal fight. Has Chisora got enough left to hand Zhang a fourth defeat, or is Zhang the far fresher fighter here?