The bout represents a clear increase in level for Cruz. Since turning professional in 2021, his opposition has included Antonio Moran, Omar Salcido, and Hironori Mishiro, but Muratalla will be the first reigning champion he has faced.

A win would give Cruz the IBF title and potentially open the door to higher-profile fights that have not materialised so far. Despite his amateur pedigree, Cruz has remained on the outside of the division’s biggest conversations.

Muratalla enters the fight as a pressure fighter known for his work rate and strength, making the matchup a defined test of whether Cruz’s technical advantages can hold up at championship level.

The fight is scheduled for January 24 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.