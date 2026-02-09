The End of the Riyadh Contract

Yarde’s trainer Tunde Ajayi described the Benavidez defeat as part of a career built on testing the very best. He called Benavidez the strongest opponent Yarde has faced and offered no excuses for the outcome. The message was steady and respectful, but it also reinforced a long running reality. When Yarde steps up, the fights tend to be punishing and definitive.

That pattern has followed him throughout his career. Yarde has either faced elite opposition or fighters well below world level, with very little in between. Ajayi argues the team has struggled to secure the kind of bridging fights that typically prepare contenders for the top tier, leaving Yarde to jump straight into title level bouts with little margin to absorb setbacks.

The Cruiserweight Experiment

In the aftermath of the loss, Yarde has publicly floated the idea of moving up to cruiserweight. The timing is telling. With one fight left on his Riyadh Season contract and limited room to maneuver at light heavyweight, an exploratory move to 200 pounds is his only remaining play for a fresh start.

The next outing may not be about titles or long term planning. It may simply determine whether there is another version of Anthony Yarde still worth backing, or whether this final fight confirms that his career was always defined by bold leaps and unforgiving outcomes.