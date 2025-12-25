Fans have expressed doubts about whether Bakhram Murtazaliev will be successful in his first defence of the IBF 154-lb title when he faces Josh Kelly on January 31.

Limited Résumé at World Level

The scepticism centres on Murtazaliev’s 15-month layoff and his limited résumé at world level. The 32-year-old won the title with a third-round knockout of Tim Tszyu last October, but that remains the only notable victory of his career. Tszyu has since suffered further defeats, which some observers feel have reduced the impact of that win in hindsight.