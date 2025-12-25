Fans have expressed doubts about whether Bakhram Murtazaliev will be successful in his first defence of the IBF 154-lb title when he faces Josh Kelly on January 31.
Limited Résumé at World Level
The scepticism centres on Murtazaliev’s 15-month layoff and his limited résumé at world level. The 32-year-old won the title with a third-round knockout of Tim Tszyu last October, but that remains the only notable victory of his career. Tszyu has since suffered further defeats, which some observers feel have reduced the impact of that win in hindsight.
Kelly, 31, enters the bout with the advantage of fighting in Newcastle, where he has previously delivered some of his best performances. His movement and hand speed are seen as potential problems for Murtazaliev, particularly if the champion struggles to close distance against a mobile opponent.
Stamina Remains the Key Variable
There are still questions surrounding Kelly’s stamina, especially if he is forced to absorb sustained pressure from a heavier puncher. However, he showed increased confidence and power in his most recent outing, stopping Flavius Biea in the first round last June.
Murtazaliev vs. Kelly will take place at the Newcastle Arena in Newcastle, England.
Last Updated on 12/25/2025