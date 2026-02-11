Charles Martin Battles Efe Ajagba With Title Hopes Alive

“I definitely have unfinished business in boxing,” he told Sky Sports.

At 39, Martin still references moments that kept him relevant. He dropped Luis Ortiz. He had Jared Anderson backing up under fire. Those rounds preserved his credibility even when the belt path slipped away. His reign ended inside two rounds against Anthony Joshua.

Ajagba carries the sort of straight right that gets there straight and lands heavy. He fought Martin Bakole to a draw last May and tasted the canvas in his lone defeat, a decision loss to Frank Sanchez in 2021. Trainers studying that tape noted balance issues when he overreached, though the power stayed with him.

Former titlist Charles Martin meets puncher Efe Ajagba

“It is my goal to become two-time heavyweight champion. Obviously, beating Efe Ajagba will be a step in the right direction,” he said.

The matchup formed after talks with Moses Itauma dissolved, a shift Martin handled without complaint.

“For whatever reason, it didn’t happen. I feel like I am in a great spot right now with Zuffa and Dana White.”

Martin views Ajagba as a real problem. “Anyone can get tagged in heavyweight boxing. Efe is a strong opponent, but I am in great shape and will be looking for the KO.”

For Martin, the path is technical and narrow. He must work behind the right jab from his southpaw stance, step outside Ajagba’s lead foot, and keep the left hand compact. If he loops it, he offers Ajagba a straight counter that changes the fight in a heartbeat.

Ajagba’s route demands patience. Measured body work to slow Martin’s feet and cut the ring. If Martin cannot hold center ring by the middle rounds, his title talk reduces to a single shot. At heavyweight, that is a dangerous bet to place.