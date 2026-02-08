Why Shakur Is the Fight They Want Next

If Ryan gets past Barrios, Henry believes Stevenson becomes the most logical next opponent. He dismissed the idea of a rematch with Devin Haney, saying that path is blocked by Devin’s father, Bill Haney. Henry argued that while Devin talks publicly about being open to another fight, Bill has repeatedly shut it down behind the scenes.

“Without a rehydration clause, there’s a strong possibility that we could drop down to 140 with no problem. Absolutely,” said Henry Garcia to MillCity Boxing when told that he could make the fight between Ryan and Shakur at 140 there instead of at 147.

Henry did not hide his view of why that resistance exists. He claimed Devin absorbed serious damage in their first fight and suggested another meeting would end badly, both physically and professionally. In his telling, Bill is acting out of protection rather than belief, convinced that a second fight would cost his son more than it could ever give back.

He also revisited the first Haney fight to reassert his leverage. Henry said Ryan was nowhere near his best, limited in sparring and distracted outside the gym, which he claimed left him well short of full capacity. A locked in version of Ryan, in Henry’s view, is exactly the version Bill Haney has no interest in seeing again, which is why he says Stevenson now stands as the biggest available test if Ryan keeps winning.