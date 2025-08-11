With The Possible Long-Term Delay Of Beterbiev-Bivol III, Fans Must Get To See Beterbiev Vs. Benavidez!

We now know we will not get to see the trilogy fight, the rubber-fight between light heavyweights kings Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol this year. Bivol recently underwent back surgery and he will be out until next year some time. This has forced Beterbiev, who at age 40 has no time to waste, to take another fight as he waits.

Beterbiev, 21-1(20) will as we know face Deon Nicholson in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a stacked November 22 card.

Also on that card will be reigning WBC light heavyweight champ David Benavidez, going up against former two-time world title challenger Anthony Yarde. And now, if both Beterbiev and Benavidez win, the two could meet in what would be a monster of a showdown next. And as much as this fight would put a Beterbiev-Bivol III in real jeopardy – for if Benavidez were to lay a beating on Beterbiev, would the Russian still want the third fight, would he still be capable of taking it? – we fans would love to see it.

And “Mexican Monster” Benavidez, 30-0(24) sure wants it.

How Benavidez Sees the Opportunity of a Lifetime

Speaking with FightHype, the unbeaten warrior said he could not say no to such a fight.

“I’m in a position where my opportunity is in the form of a freaking Russian monster,” Benavidez said. “I can’t say no. Even if they offer me the fight I can’t say no. First things first I’m going to take care of this fight (with Yarde) and I’m going to look great in this fight. And if they offer me Artur Beterbiev, then that’s what we’re going to do. I think for you to prove your greatness, the greater fighter has to go the other way and take the tougher fights just to prove himself.”

While there is always a danger when a fighter looks past his upcoming foe, this as he anticipates a bigger fight next, Benavidez should, on paper, be able to “take care” of Yarde, 27-3(24). Yarde can bang, no doubt, and he is very much up for this fight. But Benavidez really is in peak form right now, and he’s hungry.

Will November 22 Deliver Two Knockouts and a 2025 Super-Fight?

As for Beterbiev coming through against Nicholson, this too is no definite but is the expected result. Nicholson, 22-1(18) can also punch, but the Beterbiev fight will mark a big step up for him.

So, say we get two KO wins on November 22, one from Beterbiev, one from Benavidez; will the two men then collide in what would surely be a savage encounter next year? Sign me up!