Amanda Serrano gets Reina Tellez on January 3 in San Juan after Erika Cruz withdrawal

Where Serrano can make this harder than it needs to be

Ten rounds at three minutes sounds progressive. It also raises the load. Serrano throws volume because she needs rhythm to stay sharp. Three-minute rounds ask for patience and pacing, not reckless salvos. If her feet lag or she chases too early, she creates counter pockets for a younger fighter who has nothing to lose.

Tellez doesn’t have the résumé, but she doesn’t have scar tissue either. That matters in a long fight. Serrano likes to bully tempo. A fighter who won’t bite on the first wave can make her rush, square, and reach. That’s where age shows.

What problem the replacement really brings

Tellez will come in with simple pressure and a belief she’s been gifted a shot. That belief is dangerous because she won’t respect Serrano’s name. The underdog’s job is to be inconvenient: stay tight, don’t give cheap openings, and force Serrano to win rounds rather than posture. An undefeated fighter with basic discipline can stretch the fight into late-round decisions, and that is where old habits creep in.

If Tellez can hold position, jab to the chest, and keep her feet under her when Serrano surges, she turns this from a celebration into a numbers exercise. When champions start counting rounds, they start aging in public.

This isn’t proving gender-equality rhetoric. It exposes whether Serrano’s body still tolerates high-output three-minute frames. It exposes whether MVP wants a real threat or an event night. And it exposes how quickly a résumé becomes a burden once the opponent stops cooperating.

If Serrano looks flat, that becomes the headline. If she gets hit more than expected, the VADA-swap story returns as blame. If she loses, the whole “trailblazer” portfolio becomes an obituary rather than a platform.

Winning keeps the belts. A bad night questions the point of keeping them.

Event details