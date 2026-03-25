Moses Itauma Dismisses Jake Paul Fight: “Silly Question”

“Silly question.”

Moses did not spend long on the answer, but the remark stood out because Jake remains one of the most talked-about names in boxing. Itauma’s response made clear that he does not view Paul as a serious problem in a direct fight, even if Jake has become one of the sport’s biggest attractions outside the traditional heavyweight route.

The Queensberry heavyweight has built his early career on quick finishes, stopping most of his opponents inside the distance. Several of those wins have come in the opening round, and many of his fights have ended before opponents have had the chance to test him over longer stretches.

His opposition has included older and experienced heavyweights such as Mariusz Wach (44), Mike Balogun (41), Demsey McKean (34), and Dillian Whyte (37). Those are recognizable names, but most have come against Itauma at a stage where his speed, freshness, and punch power have made the fights short. He has not needed many rounds to deal with them.

Jake has gone in a different direction, building events around his own profile rather than moving through a standard rankings path. His bouts against Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Mike Tyson brought major attention and strong sales, even as debate continued about the level, age, or background of the men he fought.

Itauma acknowledged that side of boxing in the same interview. He said the sport does not work like football, where the team brand can carry the event, and pointed out that boxers often need public interest and personality to maximize what they earn. In his view, talent alone is not always what decides the money. That did not soften his answer when Jake’s name came up.

There has been no suggestion that Itauma and Jake are heading toward a fight, and no talks have been reported. The question was hypothetical, and Itauma treated it that way.