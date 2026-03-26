“I’m going to have to reach a bit,” Thurman said. “His chin is not 6-5… the chin is a critical shot.”

The former unified welterweight champion said the head remains a primary focus despite the height difference, while also identifying specific areas on the body he intends to attack.

“When it comes to the lower body, you have the two lower floating ribs… and then the solar plexus is another weak spot,” Thurman said. “It could be a head or body shot.”

Thurman added that he expects to adjust during the fight rather than follow a fixed approach.

“I’m going to let him show me what mistakes he’ll make.”

He also pointed to the limited public view of both fighters’ camps, saying neither he nor Fundora has been seen extensively in preparation.

“No one has seen me in camp. No one has seen Sebastian move.”

Thurman enters the bout following wins over Mario Barrios and Brock Jarvis. Fundora returns after a hand injury delayed their earlier scheduled meeting.

The fight takes place Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.