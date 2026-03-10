Arnold Barboza Jr. Returns to Welterweight Against Kenneth Sims Jr. on March 14

Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) built his reputation at junior welterweight but began his professional career at 147 pounds. The move back to welterweight places him in a division where new contenders are attempting to establish themselves near the top of the rankings.

Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) arrives from Chicago with a patient style built around timing and counters. Barboza usually lets the combinations go once he finds his distance. Sims prefers to pick his moments, trying to catch opponents with counters when they step in behind their offense.

Barboza works best when he can step forward behind the jab and bring the straight right hand and left hook into his combinations. Sims will try to disrupt that rhythm and make Barboza reach before answering with counters.

Fight Details

Date: Saturday, March 14

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Main card start time:

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM GMT (Sunday)

Main event ring walks (approximate):

11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT / 3:15 AM GMT

Broadcast: DAZN (worldwide)

Fight Card

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Kenneth Sims Jr., welterweight

Oscar Collazo vs. Jesus Haro, for Collazo’s WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles

Alexis Rocha vs. Joseph Diaz Jr., welterweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor, for the undisputed women’s flyweight championship

Joel Iriarte vs. Rock Myrthil, welterweight

Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) returns to defend the WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight belts against Mexico’s Jesus Haro (13-3, 2 KOs). Collazo is coming off a knockout win over Jayson Vayson and continues to show the sharp jab and body shots that have defined his title run.

Undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) also returns to action, defending her belts against WBA interim champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round fight.