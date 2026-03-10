Arnold Barboza Jr. Returns to Welterweight Against Kenneth Sims Jr. on March 14

Former junior welterweight contender returns to 147 pounds against Chicago’s Kenneth Sims Jr. in Anaheim
Arnold Barboza Jr. returns to the welterweight division on Saturday night when he faces Kenneth “Bossman” Sims Jr. at the Honda Center in Anaheim. The bout headlines a DAZN card that also features multiple championship fights on the undercard.
Barboza Jr. (32-1, 11 KOs) built his reputation at junior welterweight but began his professional career at 147 pounds. The move back to welterweight places him in a division where new contenders are attempting to establish themselves near the top of the rankings.
Sims Jr. (22-2-1, 8 KOs) arrives from Chicago with a patient style built around timing and counters. Barboza usually lets the combinations go once he finds his distance. Sims prefers to pick his moments, trying to catch opponents with counters when they step in behind their offense.
Barboza works best when he can step forward behind the jab and bring the straight right hand and left hook into his combinations. Sims will try to disrupt that rhythm and make Barboza reach before answering with counters.
Fight Details
Date: Saturday, March 14
Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
Main card start time:
8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM GMT (Sunday)
Main event ring walks (approximate):
11:15 PM ET / 8:15 PM PT / 3:15 AM GMT
Broadcast: DAZN (worldwide)
Fight Card
Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Kenneth Sims Jr., welterweight
Oscar Collazo vs. Jesus Haro, for Collazo’s WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight titles
Alexis Rocha vs. Joseph Diaz Jr., welterweight
Gabriela Fundora vs. Viviana Ruiz Corredor, for the undisputed women’s flyweight championship
Joel Iriarte vs. Rock Myrthil, welterweight
Puerto Rico’s Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) returns to defend the WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine minimumweight belts against Mexico’s Jesus Haro (13-3, 2 KOs). Collazo is coming off a knockout win over Jayson Vayson and continues to show the sharp jab and body shots that have defined his title run.
Undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela “Sweet Poison” Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) also returns to action, defending her belts against WBA interim champion Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) in a 10-round fight.
Last Updated on 2026/03/10 at 5:15 AM