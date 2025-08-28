Adams vs. Bohachuk II The Best Undercard Fight On The Canelo-Crawford Show

Though there will be a “fight week” of action in Las Vegas in the days running up to the so-called ‘Fight of a Lifetime’ between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, it’s probably fair to say the best fight that will appear as an undercard affair on the night is, on paper at least, the rematch between Brandon Adams and Serhii Bohachuk.

These two went to war on a hot and sultry night in Puerto Rico back in March of 2021, and after having lost enough rounds to have fallen behind on all three cards, Adams uncorked a, well, corking left hook that dropped the tough as nails Bohachuk. Somehow, Bohachuk beat the count, but he was dazed, sufficiently so that the third man waved the fight over.

Adams Confident, But Age and Inactivity Loom Large

Now, after what we have seen Ukrainian Bohachuk do in recent fights – beat Brian Mendoza, give Vergil Ortiz sheer hell for 12 thrilling rounds – Adams’s win looks all the more impressive. And now these two are going to do it again.

Adams, speaking with Ring Magazine, says he will stop Bohachuk again, with the former ‘Contender’ from Los Angeles adding how he never once was hurt by Bohachuk. After scoring the 8th round TKO in Puerto Rico, Adams – full name Brandon Quincy Adams – never managed to build on his big win, or to capitalise on it; with him instead embarking on a three-year inactive spell.

Since returning to action, 36 year old Adams has gone 2-1, with him dropping a debatable split decision against Andreas Katzourakis in November. Can Adams repeat his win over Bohachuk?

Bohachuk’s Revenge Mission Could Steal the Show

Or, at age 30 and having been far more active than Adams, can Bohachuk get his revenge next month? We saw how much of an improved fighter Bohachuk has become in the Ortiz war, while before that, “Skinny” decisioned Mendoza to win the WBC interim belt at 154. Bohachuk has gone 8-1 since the loss to Adams, and last time out, in May, he scored a unanimous decision win over Mykal Fox.

With a return battle with Ortiz something that motivates him, Bohachuk will be gunning to be the man scoring the stoppage win in the sequel with Adams. With the gelling styles of the two men, Adams-Bohachuk II might even prove to be the fight of the night on September 13.

How much will age and inactivity on the part of Adams play a factor in the rematch? Might we even see a trilogy between these two?

Bohachuk is the pick to win here, via close, competitive decision in a darn good fight.