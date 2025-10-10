Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis weighed in at 153.4 lbs, and his opponent, Uisma Lima (14-1, 10 KOs) came in at 153 pounds at today’s weigh-in for their fight this Saturday, October 11 at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

(Credit: Emma Brawley/Matchroom Boxing)

From Karen to Lima: A Style Reset

Ennis (34-0, 30 KOs) wants to make a statement in his first fight in the 154-lb division, and he’s facing an opponent his promoter, Eddie Hearn, expects to be aggressive. Hearn wanted someone who wouldn’t run around the ring, stinking the place up, to try to survive.

‘Boots’ had already fought an opponent that fit that description last year against Karen Chukhadzhian, and he didn’t look good against him.

Ennis-Lima will be shown live on DAZN. The event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Undercard

Alexis Barriere vs. Guido Vianello

Tahmir Smalls vs. Jose Roman Vazquez

Giorgio Visioli vs. James Wilkins

Zaquin Moses vs. Antonio Dunton El

Dennis Thompson vs. Sean Diaz

Justin Palmieri vs. Naheem Parker

Harley Mederos vs. TBA

Power Test at 154 Pounds

“I’m ready to put on a show. He’s a good fighter, but there are levels. I’m glad he was able to accept this fight,” said Jaron Ennis to iFL TV when asked about his thoughts on Uisma Lima. “I do whatever I want to him.”

Ennis needs to focus on his defense for this fight because he’s moving into a new weight class. There are a lot of heavy punchers at 154, and he won’t be able to count on being the bigger, stronger fighter like he was at 147.

“I’m going to put on a beautiful show, and it’s going to be a big statement. After I step on Lima on Saturday night, we’re going to get each and every one of these champions, these top guys that y’all say are the best. First, we’re going to handle our business and get this guy up and out of here on Saturday night,” said Ennis.

