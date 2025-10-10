Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) injured his left hand, requiring him to postpone his scheduled October 25 title defense of his WBC junior middleweight belt against Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman.

Fundora Injured, Fight Night Scrapped

The entire card on PBC on Prime Video PPV will be rescheduled along with the Fundora vs. Thurman fight. It’s still too early to know the new date for the event.

The chief support fight between WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster and Stephen Fulton was one that many fans were looking forward to seeing, as it was more of a 50-50 type of matchup compared to the main event between Fundora and the 37-year-old Thurman. That fight is viewed as a business-level fight that isn’t expected to be competitive.

Mike Coppinger reported the news of Fundora’s injury today. Fans aren’t surprised that the fight has been postponed, as they’d predicted it for weeks. What they didn’t expect was ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora being the one who was injured. Thurman has been chronically hurt, which is the primary reason he’s fought so seldom since 2017.

Fans Furious Over Postponement

Fans on social media aren’t happy with the Fundora-Thurman event being postponed, as many of them have already purchased tickets and booked plane reservations to watch it live.

They feel that Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) should find a replacement opponent for Thurman to fight on October 25 to save the event. That makes sense. However, it would have to be someone popular enough to attract fans to pay the $74.99 to purchase the event on Amazon Prime Video PPV.

Thurman’s Risk Isn’t Worth It

You can’t do that, dragging in some unknown for Thurman to look good against in a showcase fight, like his last one against Brock Jarvis on March 12. Also, could you trust the old ‘One Time’ to defeat a well-known junior middleweight contender brought in on 15 days’ notice? It might blow up in PBC’s faces if they matched Thurman against a late replacement and watched him get annihilated. Even the second-tier fighter, Jarvis, had Thurman stunned and ready to be knocked out.

