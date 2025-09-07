Will Terence Crawford’s New Muscle Be His Greatest Asset or Ultimate Downfall Against Canelo?

Sergio Mora doesn’t think the extra weight that Terence Crawford has packed on for this fight will hinder his performance against Canelo Alvarez this Saturday, September 13th. Mora believes that Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) could pull off the upset against Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs), and that would be a huge win.

Canelo’s Fading Performance

The oddsmakers still have Canelo as the favorite, but it doesn’t mean that Crawford can’t win. He’s done it in the past against many excellent fighters. We’ve all seen in Canelo’s recent fights that he’s lost a step and is repeatedly gassed out after three or four rounds since 2022.

Crawford will be challenging Canelo for his undisputed super middleweight championship on Netflix at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A huge crowd is going to be in attendance, and that could play a part in the outcome if it motivates either fighter.

“Canelo is great. He is the favorite, and he probably squeaks out this fight. But the closer it gets, Crawford does something great, and we witness something that nobody expected,” said commentator Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing.

It wouldn’t be a shock if Crawford, 37, dominates Canelo like Floyd Mayweather Jr. did in 2013 or Dmitry Bivol did on May 7, 2022. There will be a lot of fans on Sunday, questioning what happened to Alvarez and wondering why they couldn’t see the red flags ahead of time.

“I think you’re overlooking the weight difference, and what it’s going to mean for Terence Crawford carrying 14 extra pounds of muscle,” said Chris Mannix. “He’s going to look great at the weigh-in. I think he’s going to look better than Canelo.”

Lessons from Canelo’s Past

“Did Erislandy Lara use muscle to almost beat Canelo?” said Mora about junior middleweight Erislandy Lara, who gave Canelo problems but ultimately lost to him by a 12-round split decision on July 12, 2014.

“He was a natural 154,” said Mannix about Lara.

“Did Austin Trout use muscle?” said Mora.

“He was a natural 154,” said Mannix about Trout.