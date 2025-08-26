WBC Gives Bohachuk His 154 Shot Back — Adams Rematch on Canelo vs Crawford Undercard Will Decide If He Keeps It

The WBC finally managed not to trip over itself. Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) is back in the Number 1 slot at 154. Tom Loeffler went straight to the Appeals Committee and told them what everyone already knew: Jaron “Boots” Ennis hasn’t boxed a round at junior middle, so what business did he have getting the spot? For once, the WBC actually listened.

Now, before anyone starts talking Fundora, let’s be real. Bohachuk’s got unfinished business. On September 13, he meets Brandon Adams on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard in Vegas. Adams iced him cold in 2021. Fans still bring it up on forums. If Bohachuk flops again, the WBC will dump him and pretend this whole thing never happened.

WBC Actually Followed Its Own Rulebook

Yeah, shocking. They even waved around the Muhammad Ali Reform Act like it’s gospel. That law says sanctioning bodies have to rank fighters based on actual, consistent criteria. Loeffler leaned on that, and the WBC caved. “Serhii earned this, simple as that,” Loeffler told me. He’s not wrong. The guy’s been active, grinding at 154, while Ennis is still just talking about it.

When’s the last time you remember the WBC applying logic? Maybe the Canelo mess at middleweight, when they got hammered for giving him a slot he hadn’t earned. This time, they didn’t play favorites. Credit where it’s due — they did the job.

Fundora’s Waiting… If Bohachuk Gets There

The name at the end of the road is Sebastian Fundora. Six-six, southpaw, throws punches like he’s got four arms. Problem is, his chin isn’t bulletproof. Brian Mendoza proved that in 2023. Fundora got himself back in the win column against Jesus Ramos Jr., but people still look at him sideways.

Bohachuk’s approach isn’t complicated. He doesn’t want to outbox you, he wants to steamroll you. Twenty-three knockouts in twenty-four wins says all you need to know. Put that against Fundora’s size and volume and you’ve got chaos written all over it. Somebody goes down.

But here’s the thing: that fight doesn’t exist if Adams wrecks him again. Adams already proved he can put Bohachuk out. If he does it a second time, Bohachuk’s number 1 spot is gone and he’s back in the wilderness.

Opinion: The WBC actually got one right. Bohachuk earned the spot, Ennis will get his turn once he actually steps in at 154. But this all comes down to Adams. Lose again and the conversation’s over. Win, and Fundora’s a nightmare waiting.