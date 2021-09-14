Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant tickets go on sale Wednesday for Nov.6th war

Tickets for the November 6th undisputed super middleweight fight between WBA/WBC/WBO champion Canelo Alvarez and IBF champ Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant are on sale Wednesday, September 15th, starting at 10:00.a.m. PT for this massive fight at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo vs. Plant will be shown live on pay-per-view.

Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) wants to take Plant’s IBF 168-lb title to become the division’s first undisputed super middleweight champion. It would be a major shock if Plant wins, but you can’t rule out the possibility that he will.

Physically, Canelo is slowing down from the fighter he once was when he was campaigning at 147 and 154. Although Canelo is still fast of hand, his work rate has dropped dramatically to that of a trickle in each round.

That’s something we’ve seen in the past from many aging fighters. They stop throwing a lot of punches and load up on shots. Even the great Floyd Mayweather Jr’s work rate decreased as he got older.

In Canelo’s last fight against Billy Joe Saunders, he threw a small handful of shots in each round, and he was lucky that he could get the stoppage. Had Canelo not featured Saunders’ right eye socket in the eighth round, he might have lost the fight.

Right now, the odds are high that Canelo will accomplish that task unless Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) can transform himself into another Floyd Mayweather Jr. copy and outbox the Mexican superstar on the night.

Plant has Andre Ward on his team now, and the former super middleweight champion will likely have the perfect game plan for him to use to defeat Canelo.

The blueprint is already out there on how to beat Canelo, but the guys he’s fought since Mayweather created the template haven’t followed it to the letter. Erislandy Lara and Gennadiy Golovkin came the closest to beating Canelo in the last seven years, but they didn’t quite do enough to get the ‘W’ against him.

Plant can’t just focus on outboxing Canelo, as Golovkin and Lara did. He’s going to have to let his hands go and dominate him in such a manner that the judge won’t be confused when it comes time for them to score the rounds. We arguably saw a bit of confusion from the judges in last Friday’s win by Canelo’s teammate Oscar Valdez over Robson Conceicao in Tucson, Arizona.

The younger fighter Plant, 28, has looked since capturing his IBF 168-lb title in 2019. In three defenses since winning the belt against Jose Uzcategui, Plant has beaten Vincent Feigenbutz, Mike Lee, and Caleb Truax.

Interestingly, the World Boxing Council has created an impressive ‘Teotihuacan’ belt that they’ll be giving to the winner of the Canelo vs. Plant fight.

Boxing fans can purchase tickets for the November 6th fight between Canelo and Plant at AXS.com starting this Wednesday, September 15th.