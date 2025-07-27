Canelo vs. Crawford: Bradley’s Claim – PEDs Won’t Save Alvarez

Tim Bradley says it doesn’t matter if Canelo Alvarez is taking PEDs; he’s still going to lose in his title defense of his undisputed super middleweight championship to Terence Crawford on September 13th.

Bradley doesn’t think Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) is using PEDs, because his recent performances haven’t been impressive enough for him to suspect that he’s using. But even if he is dirty, he sees Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) as having too much talent for him.

Canelo tested positive for a PED in 2018, which was attributed to him eating tainted meat while in Mexico. Tim points out that Alvarez has been one of the most tested fighters since that episode.

Tim Bradley Dismisses PED Doubts

“I’m not concerned about PED use. VADA is going to be there testing. Canelo is probably one of the most tested fighters. He signed up for VADA testing, especially after he had that contaminated meat,” said Tim Bradley to Fight Hub TV’s channel, responding to a question about whether he had doubts about Canelo Alvarez being clean for his fight against Terence Crawford after the news of other fighters in his gym being popped for PEDs.

Alvarez’s Recent Fight Struggles

“I look at the performances by Canelo. I look at his last performance. They’ve been alright. It’s not like they’ve been, ‘Wow,’ they blew me away. So, I’m not worried about all of that. The same thing with Crawford. I know he’s with SNAC, and I know some news came out this week.”

Canelo hasn’t looked good in any of his last three fights against William Scull, Edgar Berlanga, and Jaime Munguia. You have to go back all the way to 2021, where Alvarez last looked impressive in one of his fights when he fought Caleb Plant. The Mexican star, Canelo, has looked slow and lazy in his last seven fights.

Victor Conte, SNAC Vindicated

“I personally believe SNAC is clean. I think it’s a conflict of interest the fact that he knows how to beat the system, quote unquote, Victor Conte,” said Bradley. “SNAC has all these products going around the world. All these athletes are testing. They’re not testing positive for using SNAC at all. So, I think it’s safe. There’s no doubt about it.

“Crawford is on SNAC, and a lot of athletes are on SNAC. They’re not testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and they’re doing what they got to do inside the ring. I’m not worried about all that. As long as they’re testing, I’m good. Right now, they should be testing.”

Bradley’s Canelo-Crawford Prediction

Crawford will need to look a lot better against Canelo than he did in his last fight against Israil Madrimov for him to win, because he was bang average in that fight. Terence looked all of 37 in that fight. He’d resisted showing his age in his previous fight against Errol Spence, but he appeared to age overnight against Madrimov.

“One other thing. It doesn’t matter if Canelo is on s***. He ain’t beating no Terence Crawford,” said Bradley.