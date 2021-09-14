Deontay Wilder says he’s prepared for Fury to pull out of fight

Deontay Wilder believes Tyson Fury has got rabbit in him and is fixing to run from him by pulling out of their October 9th trilogy match with some excuse or another.

Even if WBC heavyweight champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) does lose his nerve and back out, Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) says he’ll be at peace because he knows he’ll still fight for his belt and he’ll get money.

Wilder says Fury faked his COVID-19 illness so he could pull out of their July 24th fight, and he believes he could come up with some other reason to pull out of their October 9th fight.

Deontay: Fury has no options

If Fury does pull out, the World Boxing Council will likely strip him of his WBC title and have Wilder face interim champion Dillian Whyte for the vacant belt.

Fury will then be free of the burden of risking his massive payday flight with Anthony Joshua. That’s what is hanging over Fury’s head right now.

If Fury loses to Wilder, the massive $100M payday that he would have gotten against Joshua will be up in smoke. It will no longer be there.

The only way Fury could get anywhere near that amount of green stuff is if he were to avenge his loss to Wilder, but he’s not even going to get a chance because Deontay will be the one fighting Joshua for the $100 million payday.

For Fury, he would be expected by the boxing public to take a risky fight with Whyte to rebuild himself after getting knocked out by Wilder. Fury can’t redeem himself by trotting out Tom Swartz, Sefer Seferi, or Francesco Pianeta.

That isn’t going to work. Fury will have to do something DRASTIC, which means fighting Whyte and hoping that he can beat him.

“It’s up to him. Whatever big mama wants to do. At this point in time, he doesn’t have no options,” said Deontay Wilder to 78SPORTSTV about Tyson Fury possibly pulling out of their October 9th fight.

Wilder is ready to fight for the WBC belt

“I’m satisfied whatever he do. If he fights, let’s get it on,” Wilder continued about Fury. “I’m ready to whip that a**. If he don’t, too bad for him and good for me. Pay me, and I’ll still fight for a belt regardless.

“In his mind, I think he feels If I don’t fight, then I don’t get my opportunity to get revenge back from him cheating.

“But it’s not going to hurt me at all. Of course, it’ll be disappointing to the fans, but for me, I’m at peace. If I don’t get my revenge in the ring, there are many other ways I can get my revenge,” said Wilder.

It’s going to look bad if Fury vacates or is stripped of his WBC title, but you can understand why he’d rather give up the strap.

That WBC title is like a hot potato right now for Fury, and it’s going to burn him real bad if he tries to hold onto it. Put it this way. If Fury loses to Wilder, that $100 million will be gone within a wink of an eye.