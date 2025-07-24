De La Hoya Questions Terence Crawford’s Chin Against Canelo Alvarez’s Power After Gamboa Scare

Oscar De La Hoya questions whether Terence Crawford can handle the power of Canelo Alvarez. He mentions that Crawford was hurt by Yuriorkis Gamboa when they were fighting at lightweight. Getting hurt by a fighter that size means Crawford is vulnerable.

“When I watched Terence Crawford get rattled by Yuriorkis Gamboa, who is a natural 130-pounder. That to me is going to be a huge problem when he gets hit by Canelo, who is a natural super middleweight,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Ring Champs.

Gamboa staggered Crawford and had him in big trouble It would have been interesting if the fight had been staged at featherweight.

“Canelo is fighting these monsters and not getting rattled at all. Berlanga is a big kid. How is Crawford going to keep him away for 12 rounds? Canelo is going to come at him hard. But then again, I think about Crawford’s ability, his IQ, and his footwork, which Canelo cannot handle. We know that for a fact.

“It happened with Bivol. It happened with Mayweather, who schooled him left and right with no problems. Canelo was way stronger than Mayweather. A little better. His footwork is still the same. He’s a little flat-footed. He’s very heavy on his feet.

“You saw his last fight against Scull. He couldn’t touch Scull. He was a Cuban runner, but he couldn’t touch Scull. It was just like his fight with Lara. He couldn’t touch Lara,” saud De La Hoya.

Canelo would have landed on Scull, but he wasn’t confident because he was getting hit so often. Scull showed good power and speed.

“So, there’s a reason why fighters think if they move a little against Canelo, they have boxing ability against Canelo, they might beat him. One thing about Crawford is he knows how to handle the pressure. He’s a savvy boxer. He doesn’t run, and he has that heat. He’s a dog. ‘You want to fight me. I’m going to fight you.’ But he’s smart,” said De La Hoya.

Canelo looked befuddled with the movement that William Scull used against him last May. Scull is a lot younger than Crawford, and his mobility is far superior. Crawford put on a lot of weight for this fight and that’s going to slow him down.