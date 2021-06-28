Deontay Wilder is out of character – says Andre Ward

Andre Ward says he doesn’t like the way former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder chose to tune out the comments from Tyson Fury during their recent kick-off press conference for their July 24th rematch in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ward says it’s out of character for Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) not to be his normal self during press conferences. He’s not sure if that will work for Wilder, but he doesn’t like it.

For Wilder, he’s got to try something to keep from being thrown off his game before he gets inside the ring with Fury in this crucial trilogy match.

It won’t help Wilder if he’s in a rage when he gets inside the ring with Fury. If Wilder loses this fight, it could be game over for him. He won’t get another crack at a world title unless Anthony Joshua chooses to throw him a bone by fighting him for the sake of career pick me up.

“No, not really,” said Andre Ward to Fighthype when asked if he saw anything from the recent face-off between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury during their kick-off press conference.

“I didn’t like the headphones from Wilder, but that’s the strategy he’s taking and we’re going to find out if it works or not,” said Ward.

It’s obviously hard for Ward to relate to what Wilder is doing because he never lost to anyone before during his career. If one of Ward’s past opponents had knocked him out and then trash-talked him for a solid year, as Fury has done with Wilder, maybe he would want to tune his comments out with headphones as well.

“Fury has basically been doing what he’s been doing, talking his talk and he tends to back it up,” said Ward. “Wilder is out of character in a sense that he’s not his normal self, but we got to see if this new tactic of tuning the world out and tuning Fury out will works.

“We’re going to find out in a month from now. I don’t think he has a better chance. I think he has the chance that he’s always had.

“He’s dangerous, but I think he’s always going to be dangerous,” said Ward about Deontay.

“But in this fight I think he’s going to be dangerous in a different kind of way because of the circumstances. He’s got a lot to prove,” said Ward about Deontay.

Wilder has got to try something different this time because it didn’t work for him in his previous two fights with Fury.