Anatoly Lomachenko: East Side Boxing’s 2018 Trainer Of The Year!

By Paul R. Jones! – EASTSIDEBOXING Writer and Photographer

Our fourth award winner of 2018:

TRAINER OF THE YEAR (2018)





WINNER: 🏆 ANATOLY LOMACHENKO

Despite stellar campaigns from trainers Derrick James, Ben Davison, and Shingo Inoue,

Anatoly Lomachenko—more affectionately known in boxing circles as ‘Papachenko’—tops our list as East Side Boxing’s 2018 trainer of the Year.

Perhaps best known for his unorthodox training techniques, which emphasize cognitive aptitude and physical fitness, Papachenko continued to lap the field by helping his primary charges, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk, soar to new heights in 2018.

On Papachenko’s watch, Vasyl Lomachenko turned in another banner year, stopping Jorge Linares (in a FIGHT OF THE YEAR candidate) and besting José Pedraza to become a unified world champ at lightweight. Stablemate Oleksandr Usyk, East Side Boxing’s 2018 Fighter Of The Year, won the World Boxing Super Series and became the undisputed world cruiserweight champion.

Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko are also recognized in the top-10 pound-for-pound lists compiled by ESPN, The Ring, and the Boxing Writers Association of America.

If that’s not #WINNING and Crushing It! Gary Vaynerchuk-style as a trainer, then I don’t know what is. 

* * *

Justin Jones contributed to this report.

Editor’s Note: This selection was made by Paul R. Jones! and Justin Jones on behalf of EASTSIDEBOXING.

