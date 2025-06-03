Pacquiao vs. Barrios, Fundora – Tszyu: Start Times, Streaming Details & What’s at Stake in Las Vegas

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday, July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view kicks off at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET / 1:00 AM BST (Sunday), with Pacquiao vs. Barrios expected around 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET / 4:00 AM BST.

No tune-ups. Just a 45-year-old Hall of Famer chasing one more title against a dangerous, in-prime champion. And if that isn’t enough, the card is stacked top to bottom with blood feuds, rematches, and redemption stories.

Fighters speak ahead of July 19 card

Manny Pacquiao isn’t here for a retirement lap. “The fire, determination and eagerness to work hard is still there,” he said. “I want to inspire the young generation who are dreaming of becoming a champion… This is a blessing, and I’m back.”

He made it clear this isn’t a nostalgia act: “Barrios is the kind of fighter who gives people good fights. Me and him together in the ring will satisfy the fans.”

Mario Barrios isn’t interested in the legend’s legacy. “Come July 19 I’ll be facing a legend across from me,” he said. “But inside the ring, he’s just another man trying to take what’s mine.”

Barrios has seen Pacquiao destroy bigger names than him. But he’s convinced it’s different now. “This is my biggest fight so far and I’m excited to take it on,” he added. “All my big fights have prepared me for this moment.”

The co-main? That’s Fundora vs. Tszyu II — a rematch of last year’s bloodbath. Fundora warned, “I don’t think this fight goes the distance.” Tszyu made it personal: “It’s the first rematch of my career and I’m excited to rewrite my mistake.”

Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro run it back too, with Cruz saying: “He says I don’t have a chin, but I still beat him.” Fierro isn’t backing down: “I’m gonna brawl my way to winning the fight, no matter what.”

Opening the night? Former champ Brandon Figueroa versus tough contender Joet Gonzalez. Figueroa said, “I feel like I owe it to the boxing fans after my last performance.” Gonzalez kept it blunt: “I’m gonna get the victory by any means necessary.”

What happens if Pacquiao wins?

If Pacquiao pulls this off, boxing loses its mind. He becomes champion again at 45, opens up massive welterweight unification options, and forces everyone at 147 to answer the same question: who wants to fight Manny?

If Barrios wins? He sends the old man packing and solidifies himself as a true top-tier welterweight with serious power, pressure, and youth on his side.

And if Fundora vs. Tszyu II is anything like the first one, they’ll need a mop and about 100 stitches between them.

—

Start time and time zones

Local Time (Las Vegas): 5:00 PM PT

USA Eastern Time: 8:00 PM ET

UK Time: 1:00 AM BST (Sunday)

Main event ringwalks: 8:00 PM PT / 11:00 PM ET / 4:00 AM BST

Where to watch

LIVE on Prime Video PPV

Price: $59.99 (US), £21.99 (UK), €21.99 (Ireland), $24.99 (other regions)

Also available via Knockout Weekend Bundle ($90 US, £34.99 UK, €34.99 EU)

Who’s fighting

Manny Pacquiao vs. Mario Barrios, 12 rounds, welterweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Tim Tszyu II, 12 rounds, super welterweight title

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro II, 12 rounds, lightweight

Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Event info