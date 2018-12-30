Floyd Mayweather: Me Getting Knocked Out Or Knocked Down, I Don’t Worry About It At All. If That Does Happen, That’s Entertainment

There’s not much action taking place over the next few days as far as boxing goes, but we do have THAT exhibition to look forward to. Superstar Floyd Mayweather will as we know face 20 year old kickboxer/MMA fighter Tenshin Nasukawa in Japan on New Year’s Eve. It’s the most bizarre chapter in Mayweather’s long and enormously successful career and speculation is rife as to what we can expect to see.







Mayweather’s flawless 50-0 pro record will not be affected whatever the outcome of the three-rounder yet some people, including former foe Andre Berto, say Mayweather’s legacy is very much on the line; that it will be forever tarnished if the 41 year old gets beaten, or worse, gets knocked out. According to the conspiracy theorists, this is exactly what will happen – with Mayweather headed for a staged fall that is designed to attract an absolute monster of attention; to ‘blow’ the internet.

Mayweather spoke about the possibility of his getting KO’d tomorrow, and he said that if it does happen, it will be “Entertainment.” “That’s what we need to see,” he added intriguingly.

“It’s just another day. Another day like I wake up, take a shower, put my clothes on,” Mayweather said in Japan. “Just fighting is something I’ve done for over 30 years, so it’s just another day. I worry about entertaining and things, but once the bell rings, it’s always entertainment. So it’s about having fun, going out there and doing my best. Me getting knocked out or getting knocked down…..I don’t worry about it at all. If that does happen, I mean, that’s entertainment. That’s what we need to see.”





Mayweather added how he is sure his much younger opponent will be training as hard as can be, but he added again how he feels no pressure. But if the unthinkable did happen, and Floyd was flattened, would it forever taint his legacy the way Berto and others say it would? Again, that 50-0 ledger would remain intact, but the image of Mayweather hitting the canvas the way he never did in a real fight would indeed go viral in mere seconds.

Is Mayweather headed for a great fall – intentionally or otherwise?