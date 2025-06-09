Usyk’s Tribute To Lomachenko: “You Inspired Millions”

As boxing fans know, the great Vasiliy Lomachenko announced his retirement from the sport last week, the super-skilled Ukrainian opting to walk away at the age of 37. Numerous more than deserved tributes came pouring in, but it was perhaps “Loma’s” countryman, Oleksandr Usyk, who said it best when giving thanks to Lomachenko for all that he did for the sport of boxing all around the world.

“You changed the game”—Usyk’s heartfelt tribute

Usyk, who may or may not follow Lomachenko into retirement later this year or some time next year, stated, accurately, how Lomachenko “changed the game,” and was an “inspiration to millions.”

“Thank you for your journey, your dedication, and your greatness,” Usyk said to Lomachenko. “You are one of the greatest athletes the world of sport has ever seen, not just in boxing, but in sport, period. Your amateur legacy is unmatched. Two Olympic gold medals. Nearly 400 wins. A master of movement, timing, and precision. And in the professional ring, you made history again. Becoming a world champion in three divisions, doing what many thought was impossible, and doing it with style, class, and intelligence. You inspired millions. You changed the game. You set a new standard.”

From amateur phenom to pro legend—Loma’s enduring legacy

That almost insane 396-1 amateur record Lomachenko compiled really is jaw-dropping (and the sole loss was avenged). And as much as he did in the pro ranks, it could be that “Loma’s” mighty achievements at amateur level, where no money is on the line, just the sheer desire for sporting excellence, will be what historians best remember him for years from now.

Usyk is right when he says Lomachenko “set a new standard.” A masterful boxer with a staggeringly high ring IQ – or “Matrix” – Vasiliy made boxing a most beautiful thing to watch; he made it an art form, he turned fighting/boxing into poetry in motion, as Sugar Ray Robinson did decades before him. In short, Lomachenko would have excelled in any era.

It’s only been a little over a year since we watched Lomachenko box what turned out to be his final fight, yet already we miss him.

It’s been asked already, but let’s ask it again – what is your favourite Vasiliy Lomachenko fight?