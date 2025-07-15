Could Lomachenko Make a Comeback? Linares Predicts Return After Retirement

Jorge Linares Doesn’t Rule Out A Comeback By Vasiliy Lomachenko: “He’s Still Young, Maybe He’s Just Taking A Break”

As fight fans know, the great Vasiliy Lomachenko announced his retirement from boxing a while back, and the tributes came pouring in. So many boxing fans from all over the world also expressed their sadness in saying goodbye to the immensely skill, quite beautiful to watch boxing master. But not everyone is convinced “Loma” is gone for good.

Jorge Linares, who gave Lomachenko a great fight back in the day, with Linares even managing to drop Lomachenko, has said that he thinks the “still young” Lomachenko might in fact be taking a break from the sport and that he will come back in a year or so.

Is Lomachenko Truly Retired or Just Resting?

Talking with FightHype, former multi-weight champ Linares said that he thinks maybe Lomachenko announced his retirement the way he did because he has not been able to fully focus on boxing due to what it still going in in his homeland of Ukraine, this of course the awful conflict with Russia.

“I feel sad with him [Loma retiring] because everybody watched him, everybody loved him. Especially me, I fought with him – we made a great job in Madison Square Garden,” Linares said. “He retired because maybe he has not got a good mentality right now with that situation in Ukraine for a long time….everybody [is] waiting for that [conflict] to stop. But he’s still young, maybe he’s taken the decision to take a break. We all know Lomachenko is fighting all his life, amateur, professional, he never rest. Maybe [now] he is taking this opportunity to take time to enjoy his family, to do something different, and maybe he can come back any time. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see him in the future.”

What Linares Hopes to See in Lomachenko’s Future

So, does Linares know something we don’t, or is he dead wrong here? The oldest adage in the sport is they all come back, and maybe Lomachenko, at age 38 or 39, will indeed decide he can still do it and maybe he will fight again? Nothing can ever be ruled out in this, the most addictive sport known to man.

“You know everybody right now in boxing, everybody say, ‘Oh, I’m retired.’ After two years, they come back,” Linares said.

Maybe we will see one more great ring display from Lomachenko and his “Matrix.”