Daniel Dubois Warns He’ll Bring ‘Chaos’ Against Usyk in Unification Rematch

The way IBF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois tells it, he cannot wait to explode on rival Oleksandr Usyk, this in their massive four-belt unification showdown. Dubois, speaking with BBC Sport ahead of Saturday night’s monster rematch, told us all to get ready and to brace for the “chaos” he will unleash in the fight.

Dubois feels he is an unstoppable force right now, and he intends to go through Usyk to prove it. Dubois, as confident as he’s ever been during his career, insists he “can’t be beat right now.”

“I have resurrected myself, resurrected my career and now we’re on a roll,” Dubois said. “Unstoppable, I feel like I can’t be beat right now. I’m in the prime of my life and I’m going to go through whatever I have to do. I’ve got to beat him this time and I’m going to win. I’m going to cause chaos, knockout, by any means possible. I am ready. Man, I’m 100 percent. As soon as the bell rings my whole approach is to seek and destroy, bring chaos, get the victory and seize the moment.”

How Will Dubois Unleash ‘Chaos’ in the Ring?

Some Marvelous Marvin Hagler type stuff Dubois has come out and said here. It’s great that Dubois is as pumped up as he is, that he’s as confident as he is, as this should make for a great fight; maybe the FOTY. Usyk though, is some tough man to beat, some tough puzzle to solve. If raw punching power doesn’t work for Dubois, and if some rough stuff and an attempt at making the fight a very physical, even dirty affair doesn’t work for him, what then?

Usyk can take a rival’s heart, and he can break a guy down mentally. Usyk’s ring IQ is so high, and the southpaw has beaten punchers along with bigger men before now. But Dubois, the way he’s feeling – and remember, they do say boxing is around 90-percent mental – might go on to give Usyk the toughest night of his entire pro career.

Can Usyk Withstand Dubois’s Fury This Time?

Usyk remains the pick to win here, but as you have no doubt read, plenty of experts feel Dubois could get the win this time around.

Usyk by close decision.