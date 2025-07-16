Chantelle Cameron Takes Aim At Katie Taylor Ahead Of Possible Third Fight: “I Ruined Your Party”

Will female star and future Hall of Famer Katie Taylor fight again? Fresh off her big – 6 million viewers on Netflix big – third fight with Amanda Serrano, Taylor has not yet stated what she plans to do in the future. One fight that is very much an option for the 39 year old should she decide to box again is a rubber-match with Chantelle Cameron; the only fighter to have beaten Taylor in the pro ranks.

Taylor and Cameron are currently 1-1, whereas Taylor was 2-0 over Serrano ahead of their recent third fight, so a fight fan could be forgiven for wondering why Taylor did not want the third Cameron fight, why she doesn’t want to fight Cameron again, why she doesn’t want to defeat her, thus winning the rivalry. Maybe Taylor does want that third fight with Cameron, but in the meantime, Cameron has accused Taylor of “letting the money go to your head.”

Speaking with Irishboxing.com, former 140 pound champion Cameron, 21-1(8) and winner of three fights in a row since her November 2023 rematch loss to Taylor, said that Taylor is “full of any excuses not to fight.”

What’s Behind Taylor’s Reluctance to Face Cameron Again?

Taylor, after her big win over Serrano, said of Cameron: “I think Chantelle has to see if she can sell out a 1,000 seater arena first. I don’t think she can sell out any stadium at all. I think I’ve made her more money than she really deserves.”

Obviously Cameron was not happy to hear what Taylor had to say about her.

“Katie Taylor be disrespectful all you want. But you shouted me out for your homecoming and I gave you your first loss with zero controversy,” Cameron said. “Dragging me back and having to headbutt and hug the life out of me to win the rematch. Now full of any excuses not to fight. Don’t forget who called who out…..now I’m ‘not worthy’ enough and [you] done me a favour. Stay humble Katie, the Most Valuable Promotions money is going to your head. You wanted me for your homecoming and I accepted. I ruined your party.”

So, if Taylor does not fight Cameron again, this in an effort at ending their rivalry at 2-1 in her favour, might this leave a blotch on her career and resume? It seems an obvious fight to make if Taylor is interested in fighting on: Taylor-Cameron III. But will it happen?