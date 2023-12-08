Vergil Ortiz Vs. Fredrick Lawson: date, time, how to watch

One of the most naturally talented and exciting young and unbeaten fighters around, Vergil Ortiz will finally make his return to the ring in January, when he will move up from 147 to 154 pounds. RingTV.com reports that Ortiz, 19-0(19) and, before his enforced layoff of almost 18-months one of the best welterweights out there, will face Fredrick Lawson in Las Vegas on January 6th. Health problems plagued the 25 year old, with Ortiz suffering from a condition called rhabdomyolysis, and with Ortiz reportedly fainting in his dressing room prior to his ill-fated fight with Eimantas Stanionis (this a match up that was scheduled to happen no less than three times, only for it to fall apart, once due to Stanionis undergoing surgery for an appendectomy).

But now, promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Ortiz of Texas is ready to “come back stronger than ever to become a world champion.”

“He’s got the heart and dedication, ans is on a mission to be a world title holder,” De La Hoya told Ring. “I know he will make a statement in this new division against the powerful warrior from Ghana in Fredrick Lawson. Golden Buy will be starting 2024 with a bang, and we’re proud to have Vergil launch our action-packed boxing schedule for the year.”

While fans may be disappointed to see Ortiz leave the 147 pound division (for the time being at least, perhaps for good, we will have to wait and see), he will no doubt make an exciting addition to the 154 pound weight division – imagine, for one exciting potential fight, Ortiz against Tim Tszyu. Against Lawson, 30-2(22), Ortiz will face a pretty tough guy who has good experience. 34 year old Lawson is also coming off two good wins. Lawson has been a pro since 2011 and he knows his way around a ring. Ortiz, who last fought in August of 2022, when he stopped Michael McKinson in the ninth round, will almost certainly be rusty in his ring return, and this could prove somewhat dangerous against the man from Accra who now lives in Chicago.

That said, if he has put all his medical issues firmly behind him and if Ortiz is now 100 percent fit and ready to fight, he should do away with Lawson, most likely inside the distance (Lawson has been stopped in each of his three defeats). Most of all, it will be great to see Ortiz back in the ring. Against Maurice Hooker and Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Ortiz impressed us all and he was closing in on a world title shot. Can Ortiz make up for lost time in a big way next year?

Serving as the co-main event, the U.K.’s own Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies will lock horns with El Tigre from Venezuela, Ismael Barroso. Originally scheduled for an earlier date, this bout has been marinated to perfection and is now ready to sizzle over 12 rounds for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship, in a collaboration with TGB Promotions.

Making waves as the new kid on the Golden Boy block, El Monte’s Arnold Barbosa Jr. is all set to throw leather in a 10-round super lightweight clash. Not to be outdone, Ukraine’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko will also step into the ring for a 10-round dance. Their dance partners? Well, those names are still under wraps, soon to be revealed.

Ticket hunters, take note! Seats for Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson are up for grabs, ranging from wallet-friendly to splurge-worthy, plus those pesky fees. For the high rollers, Golden Boy’s rolling out the red carpet with their VIP Experience – think exclusive swag and fight night perks. Snag your tickets at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com before they vanish!

Over in the realm of Golden Boy Boxing Prelims, streamed live for your viewing pleasure on YouTube and Facebook Watch, undefeated NABF Welterweight champ Raul “El Cugar” Curiel is gearing up for a 10-round tussle against California’s own Elias Diaz. And fresh off his knockout victory last October, Tristan Kalkreuth will square off against Marquise Weston from Tacoma, Washington, in an eight-round cruiserweight battle.

Don’t blink or you’ll miss Johnny “Sugar Cane” Cañas and Emiliano Gandara, both ready to ignite the ring in their respective four-round super lightweight and super welterweight bouts. Their opponents? That’s the million-dollar question, soon to be answered. Stay tuned, fight fans!