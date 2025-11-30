Ben Whittaker says his fighting and winning a world title is all about timing. He says a fighter has to take their time if they want to become a star like him.

The Eddie Hearn-promoted Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) made his successful debut with Matchroom last Saturday night, knocking out Benjamin Gavazi (19-2, 13 KOs) in the first round in a two-knockdown performance at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

While there are some doubts among boxing fans about the 2020 Olympic silver medalist Whittaker’s lack of power and toughness to win a world title, those people are overlooking Hearn’s ability to find the perfect situation for his fighters to win belts and keep them.

Hearn can make Whittaker wealthy, even without winning a world title. Look what he’s done for Conor Benn. He’s banked $20 million in his last two fights alone without fighting for a world title. He doesn’t have the amateur background that Whittaker possesses.

“I believe I’ve got the skills. It’s all about experience. In pro boxing, it’s all about timing. So, when I get there, I want to make sure I’m ready,” said Ben Whittaker to Secondsout after his win over Benjamin Gavazi.

Whittaker’s silver medal at the Olympics gives him an edge at home in the UK, making him instantly popular.

“I feel like I’ve got the looks, the charisma, and the skills. That’s why I want to touch down. I’ve got family over there. So, I’m looking forward to it,” said Whittaker about wanting to fight in the U.S. “And when I’m out there, it’s going to be good.

“That’s what I like about Matchroom. They keep you active, and that’s what I need. My last fight was in April. So, it was a big chunk out. The fans want to see me fight, and that’s what they need to see. Next year, we want to keep the ball rolling and keep the wins coming. When you want to build a star like me, you’ve got to take your time,” said Whittaker.

What’s working against Whittaker is his age. He’s 28 and just starting out. That means he’s going to have to be moved quickly to get to a world title before he starts aging out.