Joshua vs. Ngannou done deal: Hype or Heresy? Saudi Arabia Throws a Curveball in the Heavyweight Mi

Anthony Joshua will be fighting former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a ten round boxing in Saudi Arabia. Eddie Hearn confirms Joshua vs. Ngannou is a done deal, and there’s a press conference scheduled for January 15th to discuss the fight.

This move by Hearn & his Matchroom company won’t please boxing fans, as Ngannou (0-1) lost his last fight, and he’s failing his way into the fight with Joshua, and just getting the match based on his popularity as a MMA fighter, not because of what he’s done in boxing, which is nothing other than losing to flabby, out of shape 35-year-old Tyson Fury last October.

Exhibition or legit?

In Hearn’s post on social media announcing the Joshua-Ngannou, he didn’t say whether it’ll be an exhibition for a real fight. Normally, commissions won’t sanction fights between vastly experienced former world champions and fighters just starting out at 0-1.

Sure, Ngannou has fought in MMA, which is a form of combat sports, but that’s not boxing. If the commissions refuse to sanction the Joshua vs. Ngannou, will the organizers make an exhibition or hunt for an obscure commission that will sanction the fight?

Ngannou’s fight with Tyson Fury was sanctioned last October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, so that likely means that the commission will do the same for the Joshua-Ngannou fight.

It likely doesn’t matter if Joshua loses the fight to Ngannou. He’ll still get the title shot against the winner of the second clash between WBC heavyweight champion Fury and IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk in December.

This is more about money & celebrity than sport with these fights. Ngannou doesn’t deserve to be fighting Joshua, and AJ won’t rate a title shot if he somehow loses to Francis.

Some would argue the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight debases the sport, especially if it’s sanctioned and made a legitimate fight. When you have a 0-1 fighter coming off a loss fighting a former two-time heavyweight champion and a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, that’s just wrong.

Tonight we confirm it's a Done Deal! Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou collide on a huge night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – press conference Jan 15 in London with full details dropping soon!