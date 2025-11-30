Promoter Eddie Hearn blew his stack when asked about his thoughts on the belief some fans have that Anthony Joshua’s fight against YouTube Jake Paul is a “scripted” contest for December 19th.

Hearn snapped, pointing out that scripted fights are “illegal,” and that Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) is going to show how wrong people are by unloading heavy artillery on Paul’s chin to KO him as fast as possible in the first round.

Perhaps the reason why fans are questioning the validity of the Joshua-Paul fight is that many people who started rumors in the past about Jake’s fights against Tyson Woodley, Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Tommy Fury created enough noise to make people wonder.

“One, it’s completely illegal to have any kind of script. It’s a sanctioned fight where people can place bets on the fight,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to iFL TV when asked if some people have questioned him on whether the Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight is scripted.

Joshua is in a tough spot because even if he wins, he’s not going to receive credit for beating Paul due to his YouTuber past. If AJ struggles to win even in the slightest, he’s going to be dumped on. And if he loses, it’s his career over.

“We would never. Could you imagine the conversation? ‘Hi Ed. What we’re going to do is come out in the second round, and I’m going to throw a jab,'” said Hearn.

“Let me tell you a script for AJ against Jake Paul. The bell is going to go. AJ is going to come out and take the middle of the ring, and he’s going to unload the heaviest artillery on Jake Paul’s chin he can as quickly as possible, and he’s going to knock him spark out,” said Hearn.

If Jake wins, there are going to be a lot of fans who would suspect that the fight with Joshua was orchestrated. He’s not going to receive credit either.

“If you think this is scripted, just wait to see what happens on December 19th, because you’ll go, ‘That wasn’t scripted,'” said Hearn on the Joshua vs. Paul fight.