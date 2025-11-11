Tim Bradley says Golden Boy Promotions sees no value in making a fight between their fighter, Vergil Ortiz Jr., and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. They don’t want Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) to get beaten by Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) for the kind of money that it would pay right now.

Bradley Calls Out Golden Boy’s Business Move

Bradley predicts that Golden Boy will wait until Vergil Jr. has made his money fighting the inactive aging former world champions Errol Spence and Jermell Charlo before they turn their attention to ‘Boots’ Ennis.

Vergil Jr., 27, looked good, knocking #4 WBC 154-lb contender Erickson Lubin in the second round last Saturday night on November 8th at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The fight was supposed to have been competitive, but Ortiz Jr. trapped Lubin against the ropes in round two and shellled until the referee halted the contest.

It was a good thing he did because Erickson was out on his feet and wouldn’t have been able to protect himself at that point.

“It’s a tough fight, but it’s got to be worth something. If both of them collect a strap and meet for a strap, now we’re talking,” said Tim Bradley on his channel about a potential fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.

WBA interim 154-lb champion Ennis’ promoter, Eddie Hearn, needs to have him fight WBA champion Abass Baraou for the full title. He already holds the interim strap. Capturing the full title will give Ennis an important belt that he may need to get fighters like Vergil Jr. to fight him.

“Why Risk Him Now?” — The Ortiz Jr. Protection Plan

“This is business right now for Vergil and his people. I know what the fans want, but I want the fight too. I’m telling you how they’re [Team Ortiz Jr.] looking at it. They’re saying, ‘Why would I get my guy knocked off now? We still got some good a** fights and good a** paydays to be able to make some great shows.’ This is how De La Hoya is thinking,” said Bradley.

“‘We can go visit ‘Boots,’ but we gave him an opportunity and he turned it down. So, he’s going to wait on us now.’ If you want to call him [Vergil Jr.] a duck, go ahead. He’s going to be quacking right to the bank after he beats Spence and [Jermell] Charlo,” said Bradley.