John McCallum vs Evgeny Tishchenko LIVE on BoxNation and Premier Sports

BoxNation and Premier Sports announce live coverage of John McCallum and Evgeny Tishchenko

Edinburgh boxer John McCallum will challenge undefeated Russian Evgeny Tishchenko for the vacant WBO European cruiserweight

Live coverage on BoxNation this Saturday afternoon from 2.15pm

Premier Sports and BoxNation have announced live and exclusive coverage from Russia this Saturday afternoon as Scotsman John McCallum takes on the biggest fight of his career as he attempts to win the vacant WBO European Cruiserweight title against Evgeny Tishchenko.

The 32 year old from Edinburgh is a former international and British Masters champions and last fought in February 2019 beating Casey Blair in a points win. This weekend will be a huge test for the Scotsman as McCallum travels to Ekaterinburg, Russia taking on the undefeated Tishchenko for the vacant title.

Russian Evgeny Tishchenko began his professional boxing career in August 2018 and has since recorded seven wins in his career including five knockout. Tishchenko last fought just eight months ago beating Marcos Antonio Aumada in a third round KO.

Live and exclusive coverage on BoxNation will begin at 2.30pm from Ekaterinburg and customers wishing to watch can easily sign up via the Premier Sports website – www.premiersports.com.

New customers to the remier Sports bundle will get access to Scottish knockout football this month and the highly anticipated Welterweight World Title showdown between Terence Crawford and Kell Brook next Saturday Night, November 14th.

Premier Sports was founded in 2009 and three sports TV channels in the UK. Premier Sports 1 is on Sky channel 412 and Virgin channel 551. Premier Sports 2 is on Sky channel 435 and Virgin Channel 552. FreeSports is available free on Sky Channel 422, Virgin Media Channel 553, on Channel 64 on Freeview and BT and on Freesat Channel 252. LaLigaTV is also available to Premier Sports customers via the Premier Player and on Sky from January.