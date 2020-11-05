Kell Brook Adamant He Will Beat Terence Crawford: “I Will Find A Way!”

If 34 year old Kell Brook can manage to do what he says he will do, and that’s beat Terence Crawford on November 14, it would certainly rank as one of THE biggest boxing upsets ever scored by a British fighter. Randy Turpin W15 Sugar Ray Robinson, Lloyd Honeyghan TKO6 Don Curry, Ricky Hatton TKO 11 Kostya Tszyu, Nigel Benn TKO10 Gerald McClellan – a Brook win over pound-for-pound star Crawford would rank alongside pretty much any of these shockers.

And Brook, 39-2(27), who has had a long training camp, and has felt “strong” in making the 147-pound limit, and who says he is ready to “give it everything” is sure he will pull it off in Las Vegas. Speaking with The Gary Newbon Sports Show, the former IBF welterweight champion said he is “going to find a way to win.”

“I am going to follow the game-plan that we come up with and I am just going to go out there with my heart in my sleeve and go out for victory,” Brook said. “I am going to leave it all in the ring, whatever I have got is going to be left in that ring. I’m going to give it my absolute all to bring that world title back to England. It’s just me and him in there and it is going to be a pick’ em fight this one because he’s one hell of a fighter and I believe I belong up there as among the best in the world, and I have to go out and show the people watching this fight that I am.”

Brook added how for “every second of the fight I am going to be tunneled in.” Brook is ready to give it “the fight of my life.” Brook is a heavy underdog, yes, but it could be argued – in fact it has been argued by some people – that Brook is Crawford’s biggest test yet at 147 pounds. If his facial bones hold up (that were broken in his losses to GGG and Errol Spence), Brook has a chance in this fight. He is the naturally bigger man, he is an experienced welterweight and he may prove to be the stronger man in the ring.

Crawford, unbeaten at 36-0(27) and a year the younger man, has actually gone on record as saying he is getting himself ready for “the best Kell Brook possible.”

“He has everything to gain and nothing to really lose,” Crawford said of Brook in speaking with ESPN.

Something tells me we will get a great fight on November 14. Crawford has to be the pick to win, but might we just get to see “Bud” forced to dig deeper than ever before; in so doing showing us all how great he really is? Again, for me, it’s largely down to the orbital bone injuries Brook suffered, and if they serve to haunt him again.