Canelo Alvarez Shows He Has Plenty Left In Exciting Win Over A Game Jaime Munguia

Tonight in Las Vegas, 33 year old Saul Canelo Alvarez punched out an at times impressive, an at times exciting, and an always engrossing decision win over a game challenger in Jaime Munguia. Barrera-Morales it might not have been, but tonight’s fight was never dull. At all.

After 12 spirited rounds, with Canelo showing power and with Munguia showing fast hands and aggression, the judges had it pretty wide in favour of the reigning and defending unified 168 pound champ – at 117-110, 116-111, and a closer 115-112.

Canelo is now 61-2-2(39). Munguia, the younger man by six years, is now 43-1(34).

It was a good fight tonight, if not a classic. Munguia had a bright start, his jab serving him well. Munguia was also the bigger man in the ring, taller also. Munguia showed Canelo zero respect as he fired off with both hands. Canelo, who chose to remain standing between rounds, had a thoughtful look after three. But Canelo used his brains, these against the youthful enthusiasm of his challenger.

Canelo, one of the best counter punchers in the sport, dropped Munguia with a huge right uppercut to the chin in round four, and plenty of us felt the fight was over, or it soon would be. But Munguia showed a ton of heart, and he was far from done.

Canelo was calm, calculated and accurate all night long, and all the fast stuff Munguia threw at him never really bothered him. Canelo – who boldly stated after the win that he is THE best in the world today – showed he has plenty left. Power, speed when used effectively, timing, cunningness, and a continued zest for combat, Canelo showcased it all tonight.

Canelo also looked like he enjoyed the youthful challenge Mungia gave him tonight. It was entertaining all the way, and Mungia, God bless him, never stopped trying. Munguia also showed a great chin, with him taking some big lefts as well as rights to the head from the Face of Boxing (and yeah, Canelo still IS the face).

Munguia can for sure come again, he showed that. Munguia, a proud Mexican warrior, also said that today’s loss “hurts a lot.”

As for Canelo, who next? David Benavidez was in the house tonight, and Jim Gray asked Canelo about the fight. Boos rang out, and who knows why. But Canelo has plenty of options, and as he said tonight, he does what he wants to do.

Takeaways: Canelo is FAR from finished, or even close to it. Munguia, if he had a better defence – and maybe one can be taught to him – has a big future still. Canelo Vs. Benavidez remains the fight we all want to see!