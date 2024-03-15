How To Buy Canelo vs. Munguía Tickets

Las Vegas is about to get rocked as Canelo Promotions gears up for a Cinco de Mayo fistic explosion that pits the steel-fisted Canelo Álvarez, with his super middleweight world title up for grabs, against the untamed force that is Jaime Munguía. This ferocious encounter is taking center stage on Prime Video Pay-Per-View, turning the T-Mobile Arena into a coliseum of chaos come May 4. Click here to buy tickets.

Want in? Secure your tickets via AXS.com or you can order your tickets here.

This event is a joint venture, with Canelo Promotions joining forces with TGB, Golden Boy, and Zanfer Boxing to bring you the mayhem. And for those who’ve ditched traditional TV, fear not – DAZN.com is ready to serve up the action, no Prime membership required. Still clinging to the old ways? Cable and satellite have got your back.

This is a monumental clash of Mexican titans, a first-of-its-kind showdown that resurrects the spirit of legendary Mexico vs. Mexico battles of days gone by. Canelo’s already a myth among mortals in the boxing realm, but come May 4, he’s looking to further immortalize his name. Munguía, on the other hand, is hungry to carve out his own chapter in the saga of boxing greatness with a win that’ll send ripples through the ages.