Canelo and Munguia Make Weight, Stage Set for Saturday’s Fight

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) and challenger Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) were both on weight for their ceremonial weigh-in on Friday for Saturday’s mega-fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo weighed in at 166. 8 lbs and Munguia scaled in at 167.4 lbs. This is a fight where the champion Canelo, 33, is going to need to be at his best for him to come out victorious because Munguia’s trainer, Freddie Roach, has him 100% ready with a game plan that is likely borrowed from former Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo will need to figure out how to disrupt Munguia’s high punch volume because he can’t afford to shell up against the ropes, looking to land an odd counter punch here and there. That’s not going to be effective against Munguia.

Key Weights from the Undercard

Mario Barrios 146.6 vs. Fabian Maidana 146.2

Brandon Figueroa 125.4 vs. Jessie Magdaleno 128.6

Eimantas Stanionis 146.6 vs. Gabriel Maestre 146.8

With his hands behind his back in a respectful manner, Munguia towered over the four-belt champion Canelo during the uneventful face-off after weighing in. There was no animosity between the fighters.

Munguia had the look of someone that is just glad to be getting the opportunity to fight the legend Canelo, and to make a bundle of money in the process.

The unbeaten Munguia’s net worth is estimated at $5 million. He could make at least that on Saturday.

Expert Analysis: Berlanga Weighs In

“Against Canelo, you can’t run. You can’t do what Charlo did running around,” said Edgar Berlanga to DAZN Boxing on what Jaime Munguia must do to defeat Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

“You have to stand there and fight the way Bivol did and GGG. Guys like him, you have to earn his respect. I think Munguia is going to do that. I suggest Munguia not go out there and try to throw bombs because he can get clipped.

“I think if he keeps his distance and use a good jab. Canelo doesn’t use his jab a lot. If he stays consistent with his jab. Munguia throws a lot of combinations and punches per round. So if he can keep that going throughout the 12 rounds, he can come out victorious,” said Berlanga.

“Canelo is a different breed. He’s been in with many different guys, many different talents, and many different styles. That right there could play a major role in the fight,” said Berlanga.