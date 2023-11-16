Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, get ready for a showdown like no other! On February 17, Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury, the WBC and Lineal Champ, is stepping into the ring against WBO/IBF/WBA unified champ Oleksandr Usyk. This isn’t just any fight – it’s a battle for the undisputed heavyweight title, a feat not achieved since Lennox Lewis back in ’99. And guess what? We’ve got four belts up for grabs this time.

Fury, ever the showman, threw down some classic words at the London press conference. “Usyk, you better be ready ’cause The Gypsy King is on the hunt. This era belongs to me, and your shiny record and those belts? They’re coming home with me. Big thanks to the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for making this happen in beautiful Saudi Arabia. I’m bringing the undisputed heavyweight crown back to England!”

Usyk, cool as ever, had his say too. “For me, it’s not about the goal, it’s about the journey. And my journey? It’s all about becoming ‘The Undisputed’. This fight, it’s the only one that matters. When that bell rings, expect fireworks.”

Turki Alalshikh, the big boss of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, is hyped about hosting this monumental event. “It’s a big deal for us, bringing the world’s eyes to Riyadh with this fight. We’re talking about history in the making, and we’re going all out to make sure it’s an experience that matches the hype.”

Frank Warren, from Queensberry, knows the magnitude of this fight. “Fury vs. Usyk is the fight everyone’s been waiting for. We’re grateful to Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Riyadh Season for bringing this dream to reality.”

Bob Arum, Top Rank’s chairman, chimes in, “Fury’s a legend, but don’t sleep on Usyk. This fight in Riyadh? It’s going to be one for the history books.”

Usyk’s manager, Alex Krassyuk, couldn’t be prouder. “The world’s finally seeing it happen. We have immense respect for Tyson, but it’s Usyk’s time to shine.”

Fury’s been on top since 2015, even after a break and some personal battles. He came back strong, taking out Wilder twice. Usyk, the man from Ukraine with an Olympic gold, shook up the heavyweight division after ruling the cruiserweights. He’s already taken down Anthony Joshua twice and is now eyeing an even bigger prize: becoming the second cruiserweight to reign supreme in the heavyweights.