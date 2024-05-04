Live Boxing Results Tonight: Canelo vs. Munguia

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) defends his titles in what he refers to as his “dream fight” against fellow countryman Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) tonight in an event that has a start time at 8:00 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Canelo vs. Munguia event, priced at $89.99, will be shown live on Prime Video PPV, TNT Sports (UK) and DAZN PPV, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. in the UK time. If new or returning customers decide to buy the PPV on DAZN, either the installment or monthly plan, they’ll get the first month free.

Canelo’s headliner fight against Munguia starts approximately at 11 pm. ET / 4 am in UK time.

B247 will give live updates of the action tonight below.

Despite the lack of interim from U.S fans in Munguia, Canelo chose him as his opponent because he’s popular in Mexico. The 27-year-old Munguia has a huge following there, and they’re eager to see Canelo fight him.

PPV portion of the main Card fights:

– Co-feature fight: WBC interim welterweight champion Mario Barrios (28-2, 18 KOs) will make a title defense against Fabian Maidana (22-2, 16 KOs) in a 12-rounder.

– WBC interim featherweight champion Brandon Figuera (24-1-1, 18 KOs) defends against former 122-lb champ Jessie Magdaleno (29-2, 18 KOs).

– WBA secondary welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KO) defends against 2016 Olympian Gabriel Maestre (6-0-1, 5 KO) in a 12 round fight.

Main PPV Card at 8:00 pm ET