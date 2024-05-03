DAZN PPV Weights: Canelo 166.8 vs. Munguia 167.4

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia both weighed in successfully on Friday for their fight this Saturday night on Amazon Prime Video PPV and DAZN PPV. The ceremonial weigh-in comes later.

Weights:

Canelo Alvarez – 166.8 lbs

Jaime Munguia – 167.4 lbs

Alvarez Looks Drained

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) has looked more drained this week than Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs), which indicates that he’ll be putting on more weight after rehydrating.

This is a fight that the 33-year-old Canelo can’t afford to be weight-drained because the 27-year-old Munguia hits hard, sets a fast pace, and many believe will be following the Dmitry Bivol’s blueprint to try and win on Saturday night on May 4th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

That blueprint is pure gold if Munguia can follow it without veering off into his usual wildly aggressive style, involving him trading shots with his opponents, and getting stunned once or twice.

Munguia’s Strategy

“Canelo is a really smart fighter. I’m going to do a smart fight and adjust depending on how the fight goes. I’m ready for it,” said Jaime Munguia to Fight Hub TV on how he plans on fighting Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

“Really calm and really centered. We all know the part of being in a big event and we’re just focused on Saturday,” said Munguia on whether he’s nervous for the Canelo fight.

Munguia never really shows much emotion before his fights, so it’s not unexpected that he’s calm ahead of his fight against Canelo. Where Munguia has problems is in his fights where he starts to absorb punishment.

He looks to fire back at his opponents when he gets hit hard, and that makes him predictable. Canelo will be counting on Munguia fighting with emotion rather than his brain and will take advantage of that.

It’s going to be a difficult fight for Canelo because he hasn’t fought a motivated opponent with the kind of offensive skills that Munguia possesses.

Canelo’s last opponent, Jermell Charlo, didn’t even try to win and was just mostly trying to survive the full 12 rounds without getting knocked out last September. Munguia will be pouring the heat on Canelo, working him over with combinations.